SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a woman suspected in a series of crimes around daycares, according to a release from the office.

A woman in suspected in a series of car break-ins at daycare centers around U.S. Highway 280, according to the release, and is reportedly driving a white Dodge Dart.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact Andrew Stanley at 205-670-6173 or leave an anonymous tip on www.ShelbySO.com.