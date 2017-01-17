UA Students band together to help prevent sexual assaults

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the weekend, two rapes were reported in two separate incidents by University of Alabama students, according to police. These incidents have one group working to do something to prevent sexual assaults.

The group, called Not On My Campus, works to get the conversation going between members of the campus community.

“You can have the pepper spray, you can have all the self-defense training, but it can still happen to you,” said Helmi Henkin, a member of the group. “Most rapes are not someone jumping out at you from behind a bush in the middle of the night, they are someone you know.”

Not On My Campus has several different branches at different campuses across the country, but UA students started their own last year.

“It’s pretty difficult to get college students actually interested in talking about this,” said Madeline Anscombe, the organization’s president.

They’re trying, though, one group outreach project at a time. This year, the group is trying to reach out to more non-profit advocacy groups that support sexual assault survivors in addition to the larger Greek community.

“Sometimes people don’t want to talk about this, because they’re afraid of what their sorority sisters will say or they’re afraid what will their fraternity brothers think, will it hurt their masculinity,” said Anscombe.

So far, they have a more than 1,000 likes on Facebook and a few dozen regular members, but they plan to grow. They say they’ll ask the university to provide more courses on sexual assault prevention to incoming freshman in the future.

“Alabama gets consent,” says their Facebook profile.