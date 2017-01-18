Altoona man charged with incest, sexual misconduct

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Todd Entrekin, an Altoona man was arrested for sexual misconduct.

“William Ralph McGill, 41, of Altoona, is charged one count of incest, which is a felony, and one count of sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor,” investigator Brandi Fuller said.

McGill allegedly had sexual intercourse with a person who is either legitimately or illegitimately his descendant by blood. He is also accused of sexual misconduct without consent of the female victim.

McGill is being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond. McGill should have no contact with the victim, her family or any child under the age of 18-years-old as a condition of the bond.

The Etowah County Department of Human Resources is involved in the case.

