Dekalb County man arrested on murder indictment after short police chase

By Published:
dakota-gore

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A team of law enforcement agencies has arrested a man on murder charges after a short chase, according to a release from Dekalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris.

Dakota Lake Gore, 20, of Dawson was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 2015 murder of Kenneth DeWayne Shaw. According to the report, after a short chase, Gore hopped out of the vehicle he was driving and ran into the woods where he was quickly captured.

Due to the chase, Gore is also charged with resisting arrest and attempting to elude. According to Sheriff Harris, US Marshal Service, Rainsville Police Department, Sylvania Police Department, and the DeKalb County Deputies and Investigators assisted in the case.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s