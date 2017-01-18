Dekalb County man arrested on murder indictment after short police chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A team of law enforcement agencies has arrested a man on murder charges after a short chase, according to a release from Dekalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris.

Dakota Lake Gore, 20, of Dawson was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 2015 murder of Kenneth DeWayne Shaw. According to the report, after a short chase, Gore hopped out of the vehicle he was driving and ran into the woods where he was quickly captured.

Due to the chase, Gore is also charged with resisting arrest and attempting to elude. According to Sheriff Harris, US Marshal Service, Rainsville Police Department, Sylvania Police Department, and the DeKalb County Deputies and Investigators assisted in the case.

