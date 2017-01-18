Don Siegelman, Larry Langford supporters hope for presidential pardons

(WIAT) — Time is ticking for President Obama to make last-minute commutations and pardons before he leaves office. On Tuesday, the White House released a list of prisoners Obama would order freed early.

While several Alabamians were on the list, two notable political figures are missing. Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman and former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford are both incarcerated on bribery and corruption charges, stemming from each of their terms in office.

Siegelman’s supporters have long said he is innocent, claiming the trial was filled with unreliable witness testimony and shoddy evidence. Siegelman is set to be released in 2017, but a presidential pardon would essentially clear his record.

Langford’s release date is 2023. The former mayor is suffering from a litany of health problems, which supporters say merit some sort of compassionate release. Among his supporters, Langford includes the current mayor of Birmingham, William Bell, who sent a packet of letters and documents to President Obama several months ago, asking for Langford to be pardoned.

“It’s my understanding it was deteriorating or he has a chronic illness, and that he could probably could better treatment if he was released from the federal prison system,” Bell said.

Obama has until the day president-elect Donald Trump is sworn in to make a last-minute pardon or commutation.

“I remain hopeful. Hopeful and prayerful,” said Bell.