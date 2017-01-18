Drought far from over in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Half of the state remains under extreme and severe drought, Cullman county included. County leaders are now taking new measures to cut down on water use.

Cullman County is one of the many localities throughout the state focusing on water conservation.

The City of Cullman recently passed a measure asking customers to reduce their water usage and the county followed suit.

Lake Catoma is the only source of drinking water for the county, supplying tens of thousands of customers.

During the drought in 2007, Lake Catoma was down 26 feet. Right now, the lake is down about 23 feet and some parts of the lake are completely dry.

That’s exactly why county leaders are concerned.

“We got some rain two and a half weeks ago that raised Lake Catoma 6 inches, it was gone in 5 days,” said Cullman County Commission Chairman Kenneth Walker.

It’s become difficult for the county to climb out of the water crisis when the little rain hitting the area just isn’t enough to make a huge difference.

That’s why the county is now implementing phase 3 of its water conservation plan.

That means, the county is asking people not to wash their cars, sidewalks, driveways or water their lawns. Restaurants, hotels and cafes should not serve drinking water to guests unless they ask for it.

The county wants people to cut down their water use by 15%.

The city does have a new full dam, the Duck River Reservoir, but can’t use that water for another 3 years because of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s rules. In the meantime, the county is doing all it can to make sure it can make it until then.