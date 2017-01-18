17-year-old killed in fatal Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 800 block of Valley Road that happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. The victim is 17-year-old Tyron Bennett.

Bennett lived next door to where he was shot. His neighbors said that they watched him grow up and that he would cut grass and wash cars in the neighborhood. He was a hard-working student at Fairfield High School.

All schools in the area are on lock down until the scene is completely secured, according to Fairfield Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin. Counselors are on hand at the schools in the area.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.