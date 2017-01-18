GBHS raises heart disease awareness with Go Red for Women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is partnering with Go Red for Women in order to raise heart disease awareness, which is the #1 killer of women.

80% of heart disease is preventable through lifestyle, which is why pets are so great! Research shows that pet owners are more heart healthy, thanks to walks, exercise and happiness the companionship can bring.

If you post a photo of your pet on social media and use the hashtag #PetsGoRed, you will be entered to win a prize pack worth $25 in pet goodies!

