Man to be sentenced for Highway 280 crash that killed unborn baby

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday is sentencing day for the man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed an unborn baby. Irwin Francisco-Bartolo pleaded guilty to assault in the first-degree and manslaughter.

Prosecutors charged him after a crash on March 7 of last year that took the life of Tiffany Horton’s unborn child. Mountain Brook Police say he was under the influence of alcohol when his SUV crossed the median on Highway 280 and hit Horton’s car head-on.

Horton talked with CBS42 months later about the crash and the effect it had on her family’s life. At that time, she had $300,000 in medical bills.