Man to be sentenced for Highway 280 crash that killed unborn baby

By Published:
sentencing-day

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday is sentencing day for the man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed an unborn baby. Irwin Francisco-Bartolo pleaded guilty to assault in the first-degree and manslaughter.

Prosecutors charged him after a crash on March 7 of last year that took the life of Tiffany Horton’s unborn child. Mountain Brook Police say he was under the influence of alcohol when his SUV crossed the median on Highway 280 and hit Horton’s car head-on.

Horton talked with CBS42 months later about the crash and the effect it had on her family’s life. At that time, she had $300,000 in medical bills.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s