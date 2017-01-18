Man tried to set himself on fire at Trump hotel

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

8 a.m.

A man was taken to a hospital after he says he tried to light himself on fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington as a protest.

A police incident report states that an officer saw a person set himself on fire Tuesday night and called for an ambulance. D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo says an ambulance was sent to the area of the Pennsylvania Avenue hotel.

Maggiolo says a man with burn injuries was taken to a hospital with potentially serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

WRC-TV reports the man says he tried to light himself on fire as a protest. In a video, the unidentified man says he was protesting the election of somebody who’s “incapable of respecting the Constitution.”

___

7:15 a.m.

Don’t expect any letup in tweeting from Donald Trump after he becomes president.

Trump tells “Fox & Friends” that he’ll keep making his opinions known in the 140-character tweets that have become so familiar to his Twitter followers, especially early in the morning.

In the interview aired Wednesday, the president-elect said he doesn’t really like tweeting, adding, “I have other things I could be doing.”

But Trump said he turns to social media because “I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract.”