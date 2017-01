MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Montgomery man on four counts of possession of child pornography, according to a release from the organization.

Richard Alan Ward, 47, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail after being arrested without incident by the Special Victims Unit of the SBI and ALEA’s tactical unit.

Ward is currently being held on $60,000 bond. Nothing more is available as the investigation continues.