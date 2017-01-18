Sam Moore to play Trump’s inauguration

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Miami. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Miami. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Sam Moore says he was already planning to be in Washington D.C. this week to see Jennifer Holliday perform at the Lincoln Memorial for Donald Trump’s inauguration. He’ll still be there, but instead of watching Holliday, he will be performing in her place.

Moore says he offered to step in for Holliday after she backed out of the inaugural gig and he says the Trump people agreed. Moore, who’s 81, will join Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith.

Holliday backed out after drawing widespread criticism from her black and gay fans.

Asked about Trump, Moore says he doesn’t know him personally and is often surprised by what the president-elect says. Says Moore: “He’s got a big mouth, like me.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s