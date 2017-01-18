Sam Moore to play Trump’s inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Sam Moore says he was already planning to be in Washington D.C. this week to see Jennifer Holliday perform at the Lincoln Memorial for Donald Trump’s inauguration. He’ll still be there, but instead of watching Holliday, he will be performing in her place.

Moore says he offered to step in for Holliday after she backed out of the inaugural gig and he says the Trump people agreed. Moore, who’s 81, will join Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith.

Holliday backed out after drawing widespread criticism from her black and gay fans.

Asked about Trump, Moore says he doesn’t know him personally and is often surprised by what the president-elect says. Says Moore: “He’s got a big mouth, like me.”