RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there is a male subject with a gun in the Publix parking lot on West Grand Avenue. This is a standoff situation that started around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Publix is shutdown and evacuated. They are advising that people stay out of the area.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.