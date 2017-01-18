Suspect in Florida officer’s killing captured after manhunt

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Police say a man wanted in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer was wearing body armor and had two handguns when he was arrested at an abandoned house.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a news conference that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd was arrested Tuesday night after the home was surrounded by SWAT officers. Authorities say Loyd initially tried to escape out the back but then ran back inside the house and ultimately surrendered in the front yard.

Loyd has been the focus of a week long manhunt since Lt. Debra Clayton was killed in a Wal-Mart parking lot. Before the Jan. 9 shooting, authorities had been looking for Loyd to question him in the death of his ex-girlfriend last month.