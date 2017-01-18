Talladega College Great Tornado Band heads to D.C.

talladega-college-band-community-send-off

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega College Great Tornado Band is expected to hit the road to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for their performance in the inaugural parade.

There will be a community send off at Courthouse Square, according to the Daily Home Newspaper. Talladega College is the only school from Alabama on the list to perform at the 58th Presidential Parade.

There was lots of controversy about the band making the trip, but with the help of a GoFundMe campaign, they have over $600,000.

Talladega College Campus Police tells CBS42 the band is leaving at noon.

