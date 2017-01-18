Tiffany Horton reads emotional letter of loss at sentencing of Irwin Francisco-Bartolo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tiffany Horton, the woman that lost her unborn child in a crash on March 7, 2016, read a letter to Judge Stephen Wallace Wednesday, at a sentencing hearing for the drunken driver responsible for her loss.

Irwin Francisco-Bartolo, 21, who was convicted of vehicular manslaughter of Adley Brooke Horton, was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Adley was weeks from being born when the crash occurred.

Read a full transcript of Horton’s heartwrenching letter below:

Today is about justice for my daughter, Adley. Today is about making sure Irwin Francisco-Bartolo receives the full punishment for taking an irreplaceable life. I am asking you, Your Honor, to consider if this had been your daughter. Our society must not tolerate drunk driving.

To be able to put into words the impact that the defendant’s actions have had upon my life seems like an almost impossible task. The choices that Irwin Francisco-Bartolo made on March 7th, 2016 will affect me for the rest of my life.

March 7th was just a normal day until my world was shattered by Irwin Francisco-Bartolo. After the crash, I was rushed by ambulance to the Emergency Room. I was in and out of consciousness, as I was wheeled into Emergency surgery. But nothing could have prepared me for the incapacitating blow of what I had to hear once I came to. I was told that I was lucky to be alive, but that my precious daughter, Adley did not survive. For a moment, time felt like it stopped.

I was told that because my injuries were so severe, that I would have to carry Adley for another 3 days until I could deliver her. So for 3 grueling days, I would rub my belly just praying that she would kick one more time and that this was all just a nightmare. Unfortunately, I never woke up from that nightmare. On March 10th, I delivered Adley Brooke Horton. She was so beautiful; she had my hair and her Daddy’s ears. I remember the look and the devastation in my husband’s eyes as he saw her for what would be the first and last time—going through something like that can bring a grown man to his knees. The doctors then placed Adley’s lifeless, little body in my arms and let me hold her for a short while before she had to be taken to the morgue.

Adley would never get to sleep in her crib. No first words would be spoken and no first steps would be taken. Adley never got to experience her sweet 16 and her Daddy will never get to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. We were weeks away from bringing our baby girl home from the hospital to her beautifully decorated nursey, when our world was turned upside down by Irwin Francisco-Bartolo.

I was in the hospital for a full month. I remember plans for multiple surgeries being made and the list of my injuries being recited over and over by doctors; concussion, broken ribs, broken sternum, shattered ankle, broken wrist, broken leg, torn ligaments and the loss of my child. It’s unspeakable to think of planning your child’s funeral and having to bury her. But what made matters worse is that we could not bury our daughter until I was released from the hospital. And once the day of the funeral arrived, I could not help carry my daughter’s casket to her final resting place. My arm was too mangled and in a cast and I was wheelchair bound.

Irwin Francisco-Bartolo didn’t feel that the rules applied to him. He chose to disregard the law. Irwin Francisco-Bartolo didn’t feel the need to have car insurance. He stole Adley from us; he stole my independence and left us with nothing but debt and heartache. As Adley’s mother and father, we are now forced to live out a life sentence. One that says we will never see our little girl again. The sweet baby that we longed for was taken from us in such a violent way.

March 7, 2016 will be a day that I can never forget. I lost my job, my independence, my health, and most importantly-my Adley. The selfish actions of Irwin Francisco-Bartolo took the life of my sweet, innocent daughter. He caused a pain that I never knew existed.

After he serves his time, Irwin Francisco-Bartolo will be re-united with his family, share birthdays and holidays. His life will go on, but Adley’s will not. There is no parole, no pardon for our family. Our baby girl is gone and we have nothing left but an empty crib that was never slept in and tiny, pink outfits that were never worn. Our future was ripped away from us, all because Irwin Francisco-Bartolo chose to drink and drive.

I will continue to spread awareness and share this story until the day that I die. I hope that the punishment fits the crime and that it prevents anyone else from drinking and driving. I hope it prevents someone else from feeling the pain that I walk around with every day. I refuse to let my daughter’s death be in vain.

Adley’s death leaves so many hopes and dreams unfulfilled. Hopes and dreams that ended so abruptly and senselessly. Adley would have been someone’s best friend, someone’s love and someone’s mother, but you took that chance away. All we have now is a handful of photos to remember her by.

Irwin Francisco-Bartolo, I want you to know that your actions and your choices caused this directly. You chose to drink and drive. You have profoundly changed our future and our lives forever.