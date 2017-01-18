Walker County man speaks out on addiction, recovery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a story you’ll see only on CBS42, a former drug addict is speaking out in hopes of saving a life, especially after in his home county there were more than 20 overdoses in one weekend last month.

When Zac Langley graduated Parrish High School, he was class president and third in his class. He went on to work for the University of Alabama, helping to start up newspapers at rural schools, but a drug addiction changed all of that.

“Complete ghost of the person I was,” Langley said. “I didn’t recognize my actions. All the things I had on the list of man I would never do, I did them.”

Zac took CBS42 back to the streets of Birmingham where he spent years battling his addiction. In and out of prison, he’d pick up bible verses here and there. Relating to scripture, all the pieces finally came together.

“For so long, I was using against my own will. I didn’t want to get high, I had to,” Langley said. “Just like the man right now who is in rehab and he’s only got 30 bucks to his name. He can’t pay off his child support with that money, he can’t get an apartment with that money, but he can get high and before long he talks himself into thinking that’s all I’m good for. ”

He knows how hard that is because he’s been there. He says there was constant fear he wouldn’t be able to turn his life around.

He did and he’s now a published author and trying to get his story to hopefully change someone’s life. To learn more about his book, click here.