Birmingham’s Levite Jewish Community Center latest of 30 centers to receive bomb threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of Jewish Community Centers have been receiving threatening phone calls over the past week and a half. Now, Birmingham’s Levite Jewish Community Center has joined the growing list of places being targeted.

The Levite Jewish Community Center received a call of a bomb threat around 9:00 am on Wednesday. Betzy Lynch, Executive Director of the JCC told CBS42 News that at least a dozen other facilities received simultaneous threats.

“We are one of a number of JCC’s across the country that are experiencing the same thing,” Lynch told CBS 42 after the all-clear had been called sometime around 11:40 am. “I’m sure, for that reason, the FBI is doing a deep dive into who is making these threats to Jewish Community Centers, and as they continue their work, we’re very hopeful that they will find the person that is the cause.”

The community center and the adjacent preschool and day school were all evacuated, and classes did not resume for either school on Wednesday. CBS 42 caught up with Larry Brook, a parent who has two children at the day school.

“This is not entirely a surprise,” Brook said. He pointed to the incidents across the nation last week, but also said, “It’s something that the Jewish community has, unfortunately, had to deal with for many, many years. Not just in the aftermath of the election as some people say.”

Brook had no theories as for why he thought these specific calls were happening now but felt as if there was more to the story.

“To have a dozen JCC’s around the country almost simultaneously receive these calls,” Brook said. “Something’s going on.”

Mountain Brook and Birmingham Police swept the building for several hours with the help of the FBI. K-9 units were visible, searching cars in the parking lot.

“We feel that it’s important for people to understand that this was a threat and only a threat,” Lynch said. “We’re confident that we can provide the services that we would normally, on a regular day.”

Lynch said it’s important to the JCC that people know that any fears they have are legitimate, but that it’s part of their mission to be a place of comfort and connectivity. A sign outside of the building advertises that the community center is “open to everyone.”

“When people of different faiths and ethnicities can come here and gather together and be together, this is what prevents things like this from happening,” she said.