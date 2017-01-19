Advocates rally for public education on Day of Action

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42) – The American Federation of Teachers hosted a national Day of Action on Thursday, to encourage people to stand up for public education. At an event at Glen Iris Elementary School in Birmingham, speakers addressed a gymnasium full of students, parents, and educators about concerns regarding the direction of schools in America.

“I think that we’re in some dangerous conversations,” explained principal Michael Wilson. “Where they’re going to end up, I don’t know. But if we don’t look at the children, then we tend to make decisions on political levels in Montgomery and Washington that are done by people that are not educators, and who do not have experience in public schools–who do not know our children.”

Wilson explained that the event was not planned because of any connection to the hearing for President-Elect Trump’s Secretary of Education pick, Betsy DeVos, However, her name came up several times during Thursday’s event. “Through vouchers, charter school, through proficiency versus growth, public schools are being attacked,” continued Wilson. “All of our children don’t necessarily have a choice anymore when you add all of that stuff into the mix.”

A flier for the event described the purpose of the ATF’s Day of Action, saying, Education Justice is Racial Justice. We demand investment not neglect.

It also listed priorities like: demanding that schools be sanctuary spaces free from threat of deportation, racism, and bullying; support public education and call on the Senate to reject Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education; and to call on policymakers to invest in public schools while making the 1% pay their fair share and protect Title 1 funds.

Wilson said it was important to involve the children in the event, telling CBS 42 that he wanted them to know that they have a voice and that their vote and place in society is important. When asked if he considered such politically-charged topics appropriate for elementary school students, Wilson responded, “For sure. Because it’s the money that goes into their classrooms, and when you have someone that can’t answer a question about a growth model versus a proficiency model in testing…what that’s saying is, you don’t know what you’re doing. There were many questions yesterday that Mrs. DeVos could not answer or did not have an appropriate answer for — but realize that if we abandon public education in any way, then our country is doomed. Our country was built on public education.”

CBS 42 also reached out to the Alabama Republican Party Headquarters for their thoughts on the President-Elect’s pick for education. Chairman Terry Lathan responded from inauguration festivities in Washington D.C. with the following statement:

Chairman Lathan comments on nomination of Betsy DeVos, “As a former public school teacher, I fully support the vision that Mrs. DeVos has for empowering parents to be the decision makers in their children’s school choices. The parents pay the taxes and should have a choice in where their children attend schools. Bureaucracies do not know what is best for children-parent’s do. While this is a bothersome concept for some, how can anyone disagree the parent’s choice should precedence over a government agency?”