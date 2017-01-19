Alabama gov. Robert Bentley to attend Trump inauguration

By Published:
alabama governor robert j bentley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he is attending Donald Trump’s inauguration as president.

Bentley initially supported Ohio Gov. John Kasich for the GOP presidential nomination and was critical of Trump during the primary campaign.

But now Bentley says he is excited to see Trump sworn in as president on Friday. And Bentley says he is meeting with other governors on Thursday to discuss how to repeal and replace President Barrack Obama’s signature health care law.

Alabama voted overwhelmingly for the New York businessman over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

CBS42 Goes to Washington

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s