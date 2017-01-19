Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby urges caution ahead of inauguration, protests

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — The inaugural revelers have arrived, and so have the protestors.

I stopped by Senator Richard Shelby’s office in the nation’s capital today where he’s been meeting people in town from all over Alabama, including the lieutenant governor Kay Ivey.

Shelby and I discussed what kinds of efforts and plans are in place to ensure the safety of everyone in Washington D.C. for the inauguration festivities.

It is the night before the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States. There’s a lot of excitement in the city; it’s reached a fevered pitch. Public officials are at almost every corner in the city to make sure people attending the inauguration are safe.

Everywhere you travel around Washington, from Constitution Avenue, Independence Avenue, to Madison Drive, safety is the biggest concern.

Our crews saw concrete barriers being delivered everywhere around the city. Tractor trailers blocking traffic with their heavy payloads.

“I hate that our country has to be that way, but it is and I think we’re doing the right thing in taking precautions,” said pedestrian Brenda Guercio.

Traffic slowed to a snail’s pace. You couldn’t miss the police presence at every corner, people are being encouraged to take the metro, or use their feet to get to the big event.

I sat down with Senator Richard Shelby to discuss the protest potential, and the danger that brings.

“Uh, if they get out of hand, I believe we have law enforcement to take care of it, that, a lot of people. We just want peaceful protests,” Shelby said.

Senator Shelby took the time to make this message to Alabamians who made the trip to D.C. Safety is always first.

“I would tell people to come, it’s their capitol, it’s their city, and it’s the change of power. It’s worth doing. But be careful, whether you’re in Birmingham, whether you’re in New York, Washington or wherever, be careful because we live in turbulent times today,” Shelby cautioned.

