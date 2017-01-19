Genealogy website raises privacy concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Just a few seconds after typing your name into FamilyTreeNow.com and you can see a road map of where you have ever had an address, your family members and their addresses. None of this is illegal because the website is taking information that is public record.

Since there’s no fee or account necessary before accessing this information, it can make you feel a little uneasy. Local law enforcement says the biggest threat is if you start seeing anything suspicious. No matter how small, you need to let them know.

“I hear all the time at neighborhood watch meetings about a suspicious person that’s knocked on someone’s door in the middle of the day or after dark,” Debbie Sumrall, Deputy Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said. “They will tell me about that person and they never called us or they called us several hours later. You are not bothering us. Please call us right then and there and let us find out what that person is up to.”

To opt out of having your information on the website, click here.

