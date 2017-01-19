Greg Byrne, new Alabama AD, to be introduced today in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Greg Byrne is set to be introduced as Alabama’s new Athletic Director Thursday in Tuscaloosa. He is replacing Bill Battle who is retiring from the position.

Byrne has been the Vice President of Athletics at Arizona since 2010, a position he took over after leaving Mississippi State as their athletic director. He has also spent time at Kentucky, Oregon State, and Oregon.

You can see the introduction live here.

