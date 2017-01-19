How the election of Donald Trump shifted Alabama into the political spotlight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — The election of Donald Trump is creating a shift in Alabama politics.

I talked with political analyst Steve Flowers about what that shift means.

The Trump rally in Mobile, accompanied by the endorsement of five-term Alabama senator Jeff Sessions are two of the reasons why Alabama political analyst Steve Flowers told me Alabama Republicans earned this moment in the inaugural spotlight.

“There’s an old saying in politics Sherri: those who bake the pie get to eat it. Alabama helped bake the pie if you will,” Flowers explained. “Trump carried Alabama overwhelmingly in the primary which helped pivot him for the presidency so there will be a lot of Alabamians there.”

One of the things that helped propel Trump into the Republican nomination and put him on the map, so to speak, was the Mobile rally that had around 30,000 people attend.

“Absolutely we propelled him into the leadership in the republican nomination and of course voted for him in November in the general election,” Flowers said. “But you know he’s rewarded Alabama by making our own senator Jeff Sessions his attorney general, so there will be a lot of people who will be there for Jeff Sessions and for Trump.”

So the question is, how does this change the political landscape for our state, especially with Sessions’ senate seat open?

“We don’t have a senate seat come open that often. We’ve had Shelby in one seat for 30 years, and now Sessions for 20 years. So this is a coveted seat and it will be well sought after,” Flowers reflected.

Flowers said we should expect to see players positioning themselves for for that open seat as well as for the governorship.

But Alabama isn’t the only landscape changing. There will be someone named to replace Antonin Scalia. Trump has said that he will do that right away and threw out some names, but Bill Pryor is one name that has come up a couple times.

“You’re right, we may not only get an attorney general–we may get a United States Supreme Court Justice,” Flowers said. “I really do believe Bill Pryor is on the short list for U.S. Supreme Court. He’s young, he’s 54 years old, he was a former AG. He and Sessions are almost like clones. They both are real conservative, philosophically and squeaky clean like boy scouts–they are sort of real, real, real conservative–both of them. Pryor could be the Trump appointment for Supreme Court.”