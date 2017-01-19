Inside the Birmingham 911 Radio Room

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When you’re in an emergency situation, time is of the essence. But who picks up the phone when you dial 911?

When you dial 911 in Birmingham, your call comes to a large room in the fallout shelter underneath City Hall. It’s a high-tech, well-staffed dispatch center, and they handle more than 800,000 calls per year dispatching police, fire and EMS emergency services.

“On New Year’s Eve we were answering over a thousand an hour,” said 911 Director Greg Silas. “Any emergency services needed for a citizen in the city of Birmingham comes from this center.”

One of their biggest challenges, however, is locating the caller.

“A pizza carrier can find where you’re at if you order it on the app, but we’re not getting that information,” said Silas.

When telephone landlines were the standard, every 911 call also came with an exact address for the caller, but cell phones don’t provide the same accuracy.

“We’re at the mercy of the cell phone providers,” Silas explained.

The FCC requires service providers to do certain things, but right now, they don’t require providers to give the kind of precise location information to emergency services that landlines offered. Silas says that should change when new rules go into effect in 2021.

When you call, the first two things the dispatcher needs to know is where you are and what kind of emergency you have. Then they’ll ask even more questions, but help is already on the way.

“Once we establish where it is and what it is … they send the officer. As the officer is responding, we’re updating the officer on the information as it happens,” explained Silas.

Silas also said sometimes, a dispatcher may ask a caller to hold for a moment.

“We will occasionally ask someone to hold because it’s based on priority,” he said.

He explained that a caller who came home from vacation to find their house had been burglarized would take a lower priority than someone who came home and discovered someone still in the house burglarizing it.

“We take care of life first, property next and we work our way down,” said Silas.

The center also receives calls for service at the non-emergency numbers, but Silas said callers who dial 911 always get top priority.

“If you have any idea that it’s an emergency, please use 911 to call us,” he said.