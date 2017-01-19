Man suffering gunshot wounds to chest, stomach ends up at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating after a man showed up at a gas station on Forestdale Blvd suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards, the victim was shot in the chest and stomach. His injuries are possibly life threatening. Police aren’t sure where the shooting happened.

After he arrived at the gas station looking for help, he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.