Mexico says drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzaman extradited to US

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2014, file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, head of Mexicos Sinaloa Cartel, is escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City, following his capture overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan. Mexicos security commission said in a statement late Saturday, July 11, 2015, the top drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman has escaped from a maximum security prison, the second time he has fled after being captured. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government says it has extradited drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to the United States, where he is wanted on drug trafficking and other charges.

The Foreign Relations Department has announced on Twitter that Guzman was being sent to the U.S. on Thursday, the day before Donald Trump is to be inaugurated as U.S. president.

The convicted Sinaloa cartel boss has been held most recently in a prison near the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez. He was recaptured a year ago after making a second brazen jailbreak and had fought extradition since then.

