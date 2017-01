PELHAM, Ala.(WIAT) — A $5,000 reward is being offered to help catch the suspects behind a gun store theft in Pelham. Police say someone drove a truck through the front door of the store on January 13 and stole 16 guns from the display.

A representative for the store says the suspects were in and out in just over one minute. The damage could cost them more than $50,000.

Anyone with information should contact the Pelham Police Department at (205) 620-6550.