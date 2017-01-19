‘Sister march’ to Women’s March on Washington planned in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country could descend on Washington D.C. this Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington, hundreds of people are also expected to come to Birmingham for a sister march on the same day.

The Alabama chapter of the Women’s March on Washington is planning one of hundreds of sister marches, which are set to take place across six continents.

Demonstrators in Birmingham will meet Saturday at Kelly Ingram Park at 2 p.m.

In the event of rain, the event will start at the Boutwell Auditorium.

“We’re concerned about social justice, we’re concerned about reproductive health care justice, and access to health care, and criminal justice and all of those things,” said Dalia Abrams, who plans on attending the march.

Spencer Bowley hopes to be one of many men who attend the march.

“I think that you don’t have to be a woman to believe that women should be treated equally in society,” Bowley said.

While the event comes one day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Tori Wolfe-Sisson said the demonstration shouldn’t be considered “anti-Trump.”

“It can seem that way,” Wolfe-Sisson said. “But ultimately we’re here supporting each other, and not even necessarily any individual, but opposing ideals that threaten the safety and security of other people.”

“There’s been so much division,” Abrams said. “We need to work together to make change.”

Similar marches are planned in all 50 states Saturday, but Birmingham’s is the only official event planned in Alabama.