New street signs stolen in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Several new street signs put up in the city of Sylacauga have been stolen.

They are signs that have bigger lettering and are more reflective to enhance visibility for motorists and emergency responders.

The city is putting them up to be in compliance with Department of Transportation. The city must replace all street signs, and it needs to be done by next January.

Police say in the past week a total six have been stolen. Each sign is $40, but that does that not include the cost of the pole or labor to put up the sign.

Police say they are likely wrapping a chain around the pole and pulling the signs down with a vehicle.

“Not only is it city property, but it taxpayer money being stolen here and it can also affect the response when helping the citizens,” said Sylacauga assistant chief Rondell Muse.

The city’s project to replace all the street signs will cost around $35,000.

Stealing or destroying a sign a person can face up penalty of up to a one year in jail and or a fine.