Talladega College Marching Tornadoes arrive in capital for inaugural parade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — The Talladega College Marching Tornadoes are resting up Thursday evening before they take part in tomorrow’s inaugural parade.

Their rest is well deserved after the effort it took to get here. Just a month ago, no one at Talladega College would have guessed national attention and an opportunity to march down Pennsylvania Avenue, but on the eve of ther inauguration, they’ll go to sleep (if they’re able) about to be part of history.

“I wasn’t even focused on Trump, I was focused on the experience and you know–strictly business,” band member Manassas Saks reflected.

Last week in Talladega, students went to class by day amid backlash over the decision to march in Donald Trump’s inaugural parade.

“It’s not about who everyone thinks. It’s about the band being able to go do something we never thought we’d be able to do,” explained band member Shylexis Robinson.

At night, those same students took to the field to practice a new set of tunes to show off to the nation and the world their loud, bold sound before they headed to the capital.

“I’m just so happy and proud of our students and proud of that they’re going to be on a worldwide stage,” said Talladega College president Dr. Billy Hawkins.

So, the Marching Tornadoes packed up and hit the road in a charter bus to Washington D.C., and 15 hours later, they were greeted by Omarosa Manigault, who is in charge of African American outreach for the Trump administration.

“I’m standing with the drum majors, King said if you want to be a drum major, be a drum major for justice, that you have to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything,” Manigault said.

Omarosa was a big help to getting the band gere, helping to advertise their GoFundMe campaign that is now over $650,000.

Talladega College Tornadoes arrive in Washington D.C. View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Talladega College Tornadoes arrive in Washington D.C. (Stephon Dingle) The Talladega College Tornadoes arrive in Washington D.C. (Stephon Dingle) The Talladega College Tornadoes arrive in Washington D.C. (Stephon Dingle) Omarosa Manigault came out to meet and speak w/ Talladega College band members. (Stephon Dingle) Omarosa Manigault came out to meet and speak w/ Talladega College band members. (Stephon Dingle) Omarosa Manigault came out to meet and speak w/ Talladega College band members. (Stephon Dingle) Omarosa Manigault came out to meet and speak w/ Talladega College band members. (Stephon Dingle)