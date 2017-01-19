Tree falls on Hoover City Schools gym with kids inside

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire and gas crews are on the scene at a Hoover City Schools gym after a tree fell and caused a gas leak while children were inside.

According to Rusty Lowe with the Hoover Fire Department, a tree fell onto the Blue Ridge gym Thursday evening. The building sustained moderate damage.

Jason Gaston with Hoover City Schools tells us there were students inside at the time, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Lowe says there is a gas leak as a result of the tree falling. Gas and electricity have been shut off to the building.

Gaston explained that the gym is an older auxiliary part of the Shades Mountain Elementary School campus, and is off to the side of the main campus. Gaston said school will be in session tomorrow.