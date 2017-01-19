Trump Presidency: Funding for public education

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — As the country awaits the transition of power from President Barack Obama to soon to be President Donald Trump – many uncertainties lie ahead for public education and it’s access to funding.

During the past eight years, there was a lot of criticism toward President Obama during his tenure because of his lack of funding support for historically black colleges and universities, also referred to as HBCU’s – but with President-Elect Trump set to take office Friday – an Obama White House – HBCU initiative currently hangs in the balance.

“Together, we will be great, not alone, but together, our education is important,” chanted Jarrell Jordan to a class of about 30 Putnam Middle School students as a message of hope.

Jordan is a sophomore at Morehouse college and decided to return to his hometown in the Magic City for an important of education tour speaking with middle and high school students, arming them with tools to overcome challenges he now faces.

“That’s the issue now is that colleges don’t have enough funding to keep their students and that’s one reason why we’re failing is because schools all the way from elementary school to college are having issues with funding,” Jordan said.

Under President Obama, Jarrell Jordan was selected to be a White House ambassador for historically black colleges & universities (HBCU’s) – who often criticize the President for his lack of funding.

“It could go toward actually keeping these students in these schools, and because they don’t have the funding, it leads to the data showing that we are failing because our retention rate is not great,” he explained.

Betsy DeVos – the nominee for secretary of education, faced tough questions about the future of schools in the country at her confirmation hearing Tuesday, including a question about free tuition from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Will you work with me and others to make public colleges and universities tuition free through federal and state efforts,” Senator Sanders asked.

“It’s really great to consider and think about, but I think we also have to consider the fact that there is nothing in life that is truly free,” DeVos responded.

“Her background is in privatizing schools and we have so many public schools that are failing now, and because our public schools are failing, that does not mean we change the whole system and turn them into a private school,” Jordan explained.

With the future of Jordan’s White House HBCU ambassadorship dependent on the Trump administration to continue – he wanted them to know one thing:

“Please value education as much as I do, because education is the one thing that’s going to keep this country going,” Jordan said.

As Jarrell Jordan waits to figure out if the White House – HBCU initiative continues under the trump administration – he told CBS42 that Omarosa Manigault and staff have extended an offer for Jordan to help with African American outreach – no word on if he will accept.