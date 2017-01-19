U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance retires

ALABAMA (WIAT) — As U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance prepares to leave office on Thursday, she took a moment to sit down with me to talk about her 25 years as a federal prosecutor.

Her list of accomplishments are many. Among them are fraud and public corruption, police misconduct cases and initiatives to combat heroin and opiate distribution. In my one on one interview with Vance, she told me justice was at the center of her work in office.

“We have to be incredibly rigid about our ethics and our integrity in this office and so at the end of the day the most important work for me was work that centered on justice and fairness in the system,” Vance said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Posey will be the interim U.S. attorney until Donald Trump names a replacement.