University of Alabama student ecstatic to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A University of Alabama student will get to see Donald Trump become the next President of the United States Friday in Washington D.C.

Jordan Cox is a junior and political science major. Wednesday night the UA student packed his bags and early Thursday morning boarded a plane in Birmingham to fly to D.C. Cox says a good friend has tickets to the inauguration ceremony.

“My friend’s mom is a lobbyist and had an extra ticket and I am so excited. I lay my head down at night and I am very grateful that I am having this opportunity. Like I said this is a monumental moment in American history. I can’t describe to you the feeling that I have that I get to witness it firsthand,” Cox said.

Cox is a big Donald Trump fan. He believes Trump will do good things for the Republican Party to improve the country. Cox says he has been waiting for this moment to see his hero take the oath of office.

“To see him in front of the capital building being sworn in, hand on the bible, Barack Obama standing there, shaking his hand is going to be a surreal moment because this has encompassed my whole life for the past year and a half. This is all I’ve talked about, cared about, seriously it has encompassed my life,” Cox explained.

The University of Alabama student says he plans to do some sightseeing before the inauguration Friday morning.

