Winter Restaurant Week 2017 kicks off Jan. 20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The second annual Winter Restaurant Week 2017 will be held Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 29. More than 30 restaurants are participating and will offer special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus for $10, $15, $20, $30 or $40 per person during the week.

“We are excited to further celebrate Birmingham’s culinary scene with the second winter edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week,” James Little, Birmingham Restaurant Week creator/director and district manager of REV, said. “The inaugural winter version held in 2016 was a huge hit and was well received by both restaurant participants and diners. We hope that this will continue to draw attention to the top-notch, locally owned dining opportunities right here in Birmingham and give diners another chance to experience our city’s growing food scene.”

Beer Saturdays will be held both Saturdays of Winter Restaurant Week, January 21 and 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ghost Train Brewery. Attendees will learn about brewing beer, sample six brews and enjoy a glass of their choice. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Uncorked, a stock-the-cellar wine tasting event featuring Deutsch family wines, will be held at Hop City on Wednesday, January 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.

For more information on Winter Restaurant Week, click here.

Participating restaurants include:

5 Point Public House

Bottega Café

Bottega Dining Room

Cantina

Cashio’s Meatball Market

East 59

Firebirds

Grille 29

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Hot Tag Food Truck

The Grill at Iron City

John’s City Diner

JoJo’s on Broadway

Little Savannah

Michael’s Steakhouse

Ocean, Oscar’s at the Museum

Ovenbird

Perry’s Steakhouse

Pho Pho Vietnamese & Sushi Bar

Pies & Pints, Post Office Pies

Rojo

Rusty’s BBQ

Saigon Noodle House

Silvertron Café

Sky Castle

Slice

Taco Morro Loco

The Gardens Café

Tropicaleo

Vino

Wine Loft

Urban Cookhouse – The Summit

Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato.