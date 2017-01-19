Winter Restaurant Week 2017 kicks off Jan. 20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The second annual Winter Restaurant Week 2017 will be held Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 29. More than 30 restaurants are participating and will offer special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus for $10, $15, $20, $30 or $40 per person during the week.
“We are excited to further celebrate Birmingham’s culinary scene with the second winter edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week,” James Little, Birmingham Restaurant Week creator/director and district manager of REV, said. “The inaugural winter version held in 2016 was a huge hit and was well received by both restaurant participants and diners. We hope that this will continue to draw attention to the top-notch, locally owned dining opportunities right here in Birmingham and give diners another chance to experience our city’s growing food scene.”
Beer Saturdays will be held both Saturdays of Winter Restaurant Week, January 21 and 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ghost Train Brewery. Attendees will learn about brewing beer, sample six brews and enjoy a glass of their choice. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Uncorked, a stock-the-cellar wine tasting event featuring Deutsch family wines, will be held at Hop City on Wednesday, January 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.
For more information on Winter Restaurant Week, click here.
Participating restaurants include:
- 5 Point Public House
- Bottega Café
- Bottega Dining Room
- Cantina
- Cashio’s Meatball Market
- East 59
- Firebirds
- Grille 29
- Hattie B’s Hot Chicken
- Hot Tag Food Truck
- The Grill at Iron City
- John’s City Diner
- JoJo’s on Broadway
- Little Savannah
- Michael’s Steakhouse
- Ocean, Oscar’s at the Museum
- Ovenbird
- Perry’s Steakhouse
- Pho Pho Vietnamese & Sushi Bar
- Pies & Pints, Post Office Pies
- Rojo
- Rusty’s BBQ
- Saigon Noodle House
- Silvertron Café
- Sky Castle
- Slice
- Taco Morro Loco
- The Gardens Café
- Tropicaleo
- Vino
- Wine Loft
- Urban Cookhouse – The Summit
- Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato.