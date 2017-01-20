Alabama senator proposes new concealed weapon bill

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A state senator from Tuscaloosa wants Alabama gun owners to be able to lawfully carry their weapons without a gun permit.

Under Senator Gerald Allen’s plan, the proposed bill would remove a restriction on Alabamian’s Second Amendment rights and make it easier for citizens to protect themselves. The requirement for a permit would be repealed, but Alabama gun owners can still apply for pistol permits in order to carry guns in other states.

A pistol permit holder would also retain the benefit of foregoing a background check when purchasing firearms.

“We are not going to do away with your ability to go to the Sheriff’s Department and purchase a permit,” Senator Allen said. “So we’re not doing away with that for that simple reason that you might want to travel to Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida who requires you to have a permit into those states. So this is a Second Amendment issue”

The bill will be taken up during the next legislative session. State lawmakers will return to work on February 7.