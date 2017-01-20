Birmingham Sister March stands in solidarity with Women’s March on Washington

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of women expected to march on Washington Saturday, several other cities are stepping in to join the fight for women’s rights.

The idea of the Women’s March on Washington started out small. The grandmother who came up with it had no idea nearly 1.3 million people would get involved.

Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington say it’s not a protest, but instead a way to send a message to the incoming Trump Administration that women’s rights are human rights.

Birmingham is one of over 150 other cities holding a sister march in solidarity with the big one in Washington. D.C.

Chante Wolfe-Sisson, one of the organizers of the Birmingham Sister March, says representatives from immigrant rights groups, NAACP and state leaders will speak at Saturday’s march. Organizers hope to unify the state and encourage lawmakers to keep women’s rights and all human rights at the forefront.

“We stand for unity, we stand for reproductive rights, we stand for equal access to resources for those who may be HIV positive for those who may need access to other resources that today we are currently trying to tell our legislators are relevant for women,” said Wolfe-Sisson.

Wolfe-Sisson and her wife are the first same-sex couple to get married in Alabama. She says fighting for the rights of the LGBT community is important to her and fighting for all rights is crucial.

“As you see I am a black lesbian of color, so obviously these issues intersect for me off the bat we want LGBT folks we want all of our immigrants to come everyone who felt like they couldn’t be included,” said Wolfe-Sisson.

Organizers expect more than 1,000 people to march.

The Birmingham Sister March is Saturday. The rally kicks off at 2 p.m. at Kelly Ingram Park.

If it rains, the rally will start at Boutwell Auditorium.

For more information on Birmingham Sister March click here.