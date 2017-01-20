Cleburne County residents discuss hopes for Trump presidency

Hours after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, regulars gathered at Marie’s BBQ in Cleburne County. At the top of the menu for conversation topics was the newly minted president.

“I hope he will improve the USA,” said Latasha Broome.

She says she likes Trump’s “America First” philosophy, and she hopes he will take steps to improve schools. She’s not the only Trump supporter here. Trump won the state of Alabama, not just in November, but in the primary elections.

“I’m joyous. I was happy. I knew it right off the rip, when he was running for president, there was going to be a change,” Christoper Echols said.

Echols said he likes Trump’s direct approach, his business acumen, and his funding of his own campaign.

We asked Trump’s supporters here if they had any fears for the incoming president. None of them told us they were worried about his stated goals and platform. They just hoped he would follow through.

“I’m optimistic. I think he’ll do a great job. We’ll just have to wait and see,” said Caleb Phillips.