Crews remove tree that fell on Blue Ridge Gymnasium

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews worked hard Friday to remove the massive tree that fell on the Blue Ridge Gymnasium next to Shades Mountain Elementary Thursday night causing major damage to the roof.

Crews were behind the gym removing the tree with chainsaws and a wood chipper Friday morning. Inside they have put down a tarp on the floor to protect it. The school’s principal Julie Feltham says they are surveying the roof damage and seeing what they can do to get the gym up and running. The gym is used for practices and games.

“That is part of what we are looking at now how we can schedule and reschedule the events that were planned here until we can get it up and operational,” said Feltham.