The Harbert Center in downtown Birmingham: A one-stop shop for your dream wedding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) — If your dream wedding includes elegant surroundings, impeccable service and fabulous food, The Harbert Center is the venue for you.

When you book a wedding with The Harbert Center, couples can take a deep breath and relax. Jessica Atkins and her team makes sure that every bride and groom are happy and able to have fun on their wedding day.

“My biggest goal is to make sure my bride and my groom are happy with a smile on their face and bonus if mom and dad are smiling too,” Atkins said.

“Even up to a couple of days before, I was emailing them saying, ‘hey, so and so can’t come.’ And even we had some guests who had food allergies, so I said, ‘This person at this table can’t eat nuts, this person can’t eat the chicken.’ And they were so accommodating,” Harbert Center bride Christina Bunn said.

With nearly 500 guest at their reception, Bunn and her now-husband Rusty were confident The Harbert Center could handle everything.

“It was definitely cozy. The lights were dim. We had candles everywhere, flowers everywhere. It was very romantic,” Christina said.

When you book your wedding with The Harbert Center, brides do not need to worry about hiring a caterer, renting tables, chairs and dishes!

“I think that is the biggest thing is just knowing that you can knock out a good chunk of your list by coming here,” Atkins said. “I really feel that we’re almost a one-stop shop.”

Monique and Travis Agee dreamed of an over-the-top–magical evening.

“What sold me was the spiral staircase because I knew that on that day, her walking down the spiral staircase would be amazing,” Travis said.

The Agee’s also wanted to show off Birmingham’s southern charm.

“The Harbert Center offered a Southern buffet so that was a big deal. A lot of my family is from Michigan, so it was cool for them to come down here and actually get some southern food,” Monique said.

The Agees and the Bunns both look back on their wedding day with the happiest memories. Remember, The Harbert Center is not just any venue. You’re buying genuine hospitality, professionalism, elegance, great food and ultimately a staff that will take care of your guest, your family and most importantly, you and your significant other.

Reserve your special day with The Harbert Center! Contact the team to find out more information.