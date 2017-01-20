Hundreds of demonstrators from Alabama leave for D.C.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of people left on buses from Alabama Friday, bound for the nation’s capital.

According to organizers for the Women’s March on Washington – Alabama Chapter, nine buses are carrying roughly 450 Alabamians to participate in what could be the largest demonstration in history, in response to a presidential inauguration.

“I can’t stand Donald Trump,” said Sallie Freed, a demonstrator. “I just feel that we have to keep on fighting this because (Trump), he is deplorable.”

Shante Wolfe-Sisson helped plan the trip, and said she didn’t expect this many people to show up.

“It’s important. I think we’re at a state in America where everyone’s realizing that it’s time for all hands to be on deck,” said Wolfe-Sisson.

Many women carried signs in support of women’s rights, civil rights and reproductive rights.

“I am female and I have a body and I want to control my own body,” said Jeni Tanner-Jordan, who is headed to D.C. with a jar full of pins that say “keep abortion legal.”

Some women wore pink knit hats that looked like cats.

“(The hats) stem back to Mr. Trump saying he could grab women in certain areas, and so a lot of people are wearing pussy hats,” said Linda Gancy, a demonstrator riding the bus to D.C. with a friend.

The bus left for D.C. shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, after news spread of post inaugural protests taking a dangerous turn.

“I’m very worried for my safety,” Tanner-Jordan said. “I’ve heard they are using tear gas and things like that, but you have to take a stand. You cant be silent in times like this.”

Wolfe-Sisson said she could not disclose any details about the group’s itinerary, for the safety of those participating.