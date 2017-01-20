Inauguration Day Schedule: Your guide to the big events of the day

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — Friday will be a day filled with historic events in Washington D.C. If you’re planning to watch coverage of Inauguration Day events, here are a few of the big events.

We’ll likely first see the President elect at 8:30 a.m. when the Trumps will attend a religious service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

At 9:30 a.m., Trump is expected to meet with President Obama at the White House for coffee. The two will leave the White House and ride together to the Capitol.

The Swearing–in Ceremony is set to start at 11:30 a.m. on the West Front of the Capitol.

Around noon, Chief Justice John G. Roberts will administer the oath of office to President-elect Trump.

After the ceremony, the Obama’s will leave the Capitol.

The afternoon will be filled with a luncheon in the Capitol Rotunda, a review of the Armed Forces on the East Front of the Capitol building, and the traditional Inaugural Parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Inaugural Balls begin at 7 p.m.