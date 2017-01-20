Inauguration watch party at Cantina Laredo

Leigh_Garner_Web By Published:
kidsfortrump

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42) – Several Republican groups combined forces to watch as the new President of the United States was sworn in on Friday.  The event, which was attended by Trump supporters and members of the Jefferson County Republican Party, Alabama Minority Group, and Alabama Constitution Conservatives, watched the ceremony from Cantina Laredo Mexican Restaurant in the Uptown District.

CBS 42 was there and spoke with several of the familiar faces and passionate supporters in attendance.  For those interviews, watch the video above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s