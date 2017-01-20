Man out on bond for murder of Tuscaloosa woman arrested for assault

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Captain Gary Hood with the Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit, the Coaling Police Department and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Beulah Drive on an assault call at 7:50 a.m. on Friday.

A 33-year-old female reported that Charles Richard Sexton, 58, had cut her on the arm with a machete during an argument at his residence. Deputies observed a laceration on the female victim’s arm.

Officers and Deputies took Sexton into custody without incident at his home. Homicide investigators processed the scene, interviewed Sexton, the victim and other witnesses.

Probable cause was found to arrest Sexton for assault in the second degree. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

Sexton was out on bond for a murder charge that he was arrested for in December 2016. His bond has been revoked from that previous charge.