(WIAT) — Pizza Hut is hiring thousands of people as it readies for the biggest pizza day of the year: Super Bowl Sunday.

The company will put 11,000 people to work, just in time for the game. Yum! Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, says the positions will be permanent.

Last year, Pizza Hut set a record for its Super Bowl sales, racking up nearly $12 million on digital platforms alone.