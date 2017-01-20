Rachel on the Road: Wasabi Juan’s

AVONDALE, Ala. (WIAT)– We took a trip to Avondale this week to an unusual food spot! Wasabi Juan’s is somewhat new to the area and already getting a lot of buzz.

“I haven’t met anyone who doesn’t like it,” Houston Bendall, a local having lunch, told us.

So what is “unusual” about this restaurant? It combines two ethnic foods into one — Mexican and sushi! The owner, Barbara Toro, and her family incorporate their heritage with their love for sushi…and inability to use chopsticks!!

The sushi is rolled up like a burrito. It’s a fun way to eat sushi and especially kid-friendly! You pick the contents inside and get the fresh chips and salsa to top off the meal. Click here for a link to the menu.

Wasabi Juan’s is already expanding. A new location will be coming to Hoover this year!

Location: 4120 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222

Hours: Closed Monday; open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

