Spain Park high school students watch inauguration

Matt Fernandez By Published:
HOOVER- Students at Spain high school watched President Donald Trump inauguration.

Several classrooms had projection screens set up. Students intently watching the musical performances, the swearing in, and President Donald Trump’s speech. Students CBS 42 say it was important to see the transition of power, and many are interested in seeing what happens now that Donald trump is president.

“It’s amazing to sit back and think hey this is really happening I am alive right now, and this is going to be in a textbook one day,” said student Ryan Rauch.

“I am trying to be open minded and see what he can do, it hasn’t been a day since he’s been president. I feel the first year or couple years we can see if he’s capable of being president and have a view point on how he’s doing,” said student Aman Lalani

