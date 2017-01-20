Video: Talladega College Marching Tornadoes perform for President Trump in inaugural parade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — It was what everyone watching back home in Alabama was waiting for: the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes finally showed off their skills in the inaugural parade late Friday afternoon.

We’ve been following the band since we first learned they were headed to D.C. to march. If you weren’t able to watch the parade live, check out the video above of the Marching Tornadoes time in front of President Trump.

