Trump invokes campaign slogan in inaugural address

The Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Invoking again his campaign slogan of “Make America great again,” Donald Trump has wrapped up his first speech as president of the United States.

His inaugural address at the U.S. Capitol included a pledge to empower what he called America’s “forgotten men and women.”

In his speech following his swearing-in, Trump painted a bleak picture of the nation he now leads — lamenting crime, shuttered factories and weakened American leadership. Trump vowed to stir “new national pride,” bring jobs back, and “eradicate completely” Islamic terrorism.

Trump is describing his election as a victory for working people. He says today’s transition isn’t just from one president to another — but also a transfer of power “from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.” He says for too long, “Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth.”

